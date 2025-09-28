TVK chief Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh to families of those killed in Karur stampede

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday announced that Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of those who lost their lives at a stampede during his party's rally in Karur on September 27.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained injuries.

"It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered. I know your loss cannot be replaced. It is an irreparable loss. However, it is my duty to stand next to you in this hour and share your grief," he said.

He added that he would pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and assured that his party men would provide all possible support to those undergoing treatment in hospitals.

At least 39 people were killed and over 50 injured on Saturday in a stampede at a rally held by Tamil actor Vijay, who is campaigning for election, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu said.

"So far, 39 people have died, including 13 men, 17 women, 4 boys, and 5 girls — while 51 people, including 26 men and 25 women, are receiving intensive treatment," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin told reporters in Karur, the district where the incident occurred, during a political rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay's party.

Earlier, state lawmaker Senthil Balaji told reporters that 58 people were hospitalised.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable actors for three decades, has drawn massive crowds to his public meetings since launching his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024, which has targeted both the state ruling party DMK and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

He is campaigning ahead of state elections that are to be held in early 2026.

During the rally, visuals showed Vijay throwing water bottles from the top of the vehicle to fainting supporters and calling for police help when the crowd became uncontrollable.

"My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow," Vijay wrote on X.

"I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital."

At least 44 doctors from the nearby districts of Tiruchirappalli and Salem were sent to Karur, media reports said.

When asked about the cause of the stampede during a press briefing early on Sunday, Stalin said "Tamil Nadu has appointed a commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the incident and submit a report to the government, after which further action will be taken."

Briefing reporters in the morning, the state’s top police officer said the crowd had swelled due to the actor-politician’s delayed arrival, leaving thousands of people waiting for hours in the hot sun without adequate food or water.

The DMK-led state government has slammed the actor-politician over how guidelines were violated at his rally, leading to the tragedy. Sources in the state government have said the organisers did not make proper arrangements for drinking water and food. This led to people in the crowd fainting.

This is not the first time Vijay’s rallies have faced safety concerns. At least six deaths were reported by media following the first meeting of his political party when it was launched in October last year.

Despite police-imposed restrictions, including limits on convoy size and venue changes, the sheer scale of public turnout has repeatedly overwhelmed local infrastructure.

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.