Tamil Nadu farmer trampled to death by elephant herd while trying to save crops at night

A 30-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in the early hours of Sunday, forest officials said.

The deceased was identified as Magesh, who owned agricultural land near Thalavadi.

According to officials, Magesh had gone to his farmland at night to drive away wild animals that were damaging standing crops.

At around 2 am, a herd of elephants entered the field and began feeding on and destroying the crops. Magesh attempted to scare them away by sounding an alarm and bursting firecrackers, officials said.

Hearing the commotion, neighbouring farmers rushed to the spot and joined him in trying to repel the herd.

The elephants, however, retaliated, forcing most of the farmers to flee. Magesh was reportedly caught amid the herd and trampled to death on the spot.

After the incident, the elephants moved back into the nearby forest area, officials said.

Forest department personnel later reached the spot and recovered the body.

When officials attempted to shift the body to a hospital, local farmers prevented them, demanding compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim’s family.

Forest officials and police were holding talks with the farmers to resolve the issue.

As of 1 pm, the body remained at the victim’s farmland, officials said.