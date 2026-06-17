MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 June 2026

SC notice on Aadhaar card use amid plea against citizenship and domicile claims

Petition seeks stricter verification norms and argues the identity document is being used beyond its legal purpose in multiple processes

Our Bureau Published 17.06.26, 05:17 AM
Aadhaar citizenship proof case

Proof poser Sourced by the Telegraph

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, states and Union Territories on a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure that Aadhaar cards are used only as an “identity proof” and not a document to support citizenship or other statutory claims.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V. Mohana posted the matter for further hearing to August 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner flagged the misuse of Aadhaar despite the statutory mandate that the card be used only as a document to establish one’s identity.

“Aadhaar is not only being used as a proof of age, citizenship and domicile for school admission, property purchase and to obtain a birth certificate, ration card, driving licence, but also being used in the application form for new voter registration (Form-6) as a proof of date of birth and proof of residence,” the petitioner filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay submitted.

“And thus, infiltrators & illegal immigrants are obtaining various documents using the Aadhaar,” the petition added.

The petitioner submitted that Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, expressly states
that “Aadhaar is not the evidence of citizenship or domicile”. The Unique Identification Authority of India notification dated August 22, 2023, also clearly states that “Aadhaar is proof of identity, not of citizenship, address or date of birth”.

The petition contended that Aadhaar could be obtained from common service centres operated by individuals on the recommendation of village pradhans, municipal councillors and even by using a rent agreement.

The petitioner stated that the existing verification mechanism under Form 6 was inadequate and might allow individuals without proper supporting documents to be included in the electoral database.

The plea sought a comprehensive overhaul of the verification framework used in electoral processes and proposed the establishment of a high-powered monitoring committee comprising a retired Supreme Court judge along with cybersecurity and forensic experts to oversee reforms.

RELATED TOPICS

Aadhaar Card Supreme Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi meets Trump for first time in 16 months, but Indian PM's trademark hug absent

The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a hand to U.S. President Donald Trump during a family photo before a cultural performance and concert during the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

It's our responsibility to ensure safety of seafarers who connect all nations

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT