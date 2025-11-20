Tadoba-born tigress Chanda walks into Sahyadri forest, marks major step in tiger conservation

A tigress from Tadoba walked into the wild of Sahyadri Reserve on Thursday, a move officials call critical for tiger conservation.

Three-year-old Chanda, STR T-04, had been shifted to a controlled soft-release enclosure at Chandoli National Park last week. Chandoli, in Kolhapur district, is more than 800 km from Tadoba in eastern Maharashtra.

After experts assessed her hunting skills, territorial behaviour and adaptation to local conditions, the enclosure gate was opened on November 18.

"But she remained inside for two days, even hunting prey within the enclosure," said an official.

Chanda finally stepped into the forest at around 8 am Thursday. Fitted with a radio collar, she will be monitored round-the-clock by teams from Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Chandoli National Park and the Wildlife Institute of India.

"This is a crucial step for rewilding and establishing a stable tiger population in the Sahyadri landscape," said Tushar Chavan, Field Director of the reserve.

The Centre has approved relocation of eight tigers from Tadoba and Pench reserves to boost the Sahyadri population.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M S Reddy said the tigress showed natural instincts and is fully prepared for life in the wild, adding that scientific monitoring will continue.

Officials say the move could also boost eco-tourism.

Currently, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve has three male tigers. "The entry of Chanda will surely boost the tiger population," said Honorary Wildlife Warden Rohan Bhate.

Bhate added that Chanda comes from the Khadsangi forest range of Tadoba’s buffer zone and is the offspring of 'Chota Mataka' and 'Journey'.