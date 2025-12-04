SWAT teams to anti-drone units, high voltage prep in Delhi as Putin jets in for 48-hour visit

1 6 An artist makes a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Amritsar/ PTI

Delhi is bracing for a high-security whirlwind as Vladimir Putin arrives for a two-day visit on Thursday, with more than 5,000 police personnel, anti-drone systems and an elaborate security grid locked into place across the city.

The Russian president arrives not just as a longstanding partner, but at a moment when India’s relations with Washington have hit a sharp dip, a backdrop adding fresh energy to an old alliance.

The national capital is on high alert for the visit, with a multi-layered security grid erected around every possible stop and passage linked to the Russian leader. The exact location of his stay remains undisclosed.

2 6 National flags of India and Russia are placed on light poles ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, at India Gate in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2025. REUTERS

Senior police officers say every movement from arrival to departure will be tracked in real time across multiple security units. Over 5,000 police personnel are being deployed, with SWAT teams, anti-terror units, snipers and quick-reaction squads stationed at sensitive points.

Anti-drone systems, high-definition CCTV networks and technical surveillance have been activated across key zones, while routes for VVIP movement have been sanitised well in advance. Traffic advisories will be issued through the day to minimise disruptions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Putin for a private dinner just hours after he arrives, returning the gesture of warm hospitality the Russian leader extended during Modi’s Moscow visit last year.

While the optics may be warm, the priorities remain firm, with stronger defence ties, secure trade channels and new energy partnerships, including small modular reactors.

Security teams and protocol officers have been working overtime ahead of Friday’s ceremonial welcome, where the 23rd India-Russia summit will get under way.

Hyderabad House, which has witnessed some of India’s most crucial diplomatic moments, will again take centre-stage for a working lunch and talks watched closely by Western capitals.

Before those conversations begin, Putin will visit Rajghat to pay homage at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.

By evening, he will trade monuments for microphones, launching an India channel of Russian broadcaster RT, and later attending a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Delhi is expected to flag its widening trade deficit with Moscow. India has been buying large amounts of discounted Russian crude, but that advantage has been hit by sweeping US sanctions.

The sanctions have led to higher tariffs on Indian exports and a recent drop in the volume of oil coming in from Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said deliveries may dip “briefly”, while insisting Moscow is taking steps to preserve supplies.

5 6 Vehicles pass by a hoarding with a picture of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his visit in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2025. REUTERS

Energy isn’t the only sector in the spotlight. Defence cooperation, the traditional cornerstone of the partnership, returns to the table with urgency. Defence ministers of both nations will meet Thursday, with India keen to expedite deliveries of critical hardware including additional S-400 air defence systems that drew US warnings but proved their mettle during Operation Sindoor.

The possibility of acquiring Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets could also come up for discussion as India explores options to bolster its future combat fleet.

6 6 In this Friday, Oct 5, 2018 file image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. In phone talks with PM Modi on Monday, May 5, 2025, President Putin said perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack and their supporters must be brought to justice / PTI

Trade diversification, too, is on the cards. Pharmaceuticals, agriculture, fertilisers and consumer goods are areas where Indian exports are expected to increase.

A possible free trade pact with the Eurasian Economic Union is returning to the agenda, while New Delhi and Moscow are readying agreements covering labour mobility and defence logistics that officials believe will benefit both economies.

By the time Putin’s aircraft lifts off on Friday night, both sides will hope to have re-energised a partnership that has long weathered geopolitical shifts — and now faces a world order changing faster than ever.