BSF Raising Day: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi salute courage and service of border guards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings to all personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of BSF Raising Day.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said the BSF symbolises India’s unwavering resolve and utmost professionalism.

He noted that the force serves with exemplary dedication, often operating in some of the most challenging terrains.

PM Modi also praised the humanitarian spirit of BSF personnel, calling it exceptional, and conveyed his best wishes to the force in its continued pursuit of serving and protecting the nation.

The Border Security Force was established in 1965 following the India Pakistan war to enhance border security.

The force has an air wing, a marine wing, an artillery regiment and commando units, and functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is empowered to arrest, search and seize under various laws including the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973, the Passports Act of 1967, the Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920 and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to BSF personnel and their families.

Through his X handle, he said the BSF is synonymous with patriotism and has always upheld the honour of the nation and shielded citizens with resolve and valour.

He added that the sacrifices made by BSF personnel will continue to inspire generations of Indians.

Several political leaders across the country marked the occasion with their messages. Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked BSF personnel for protecting the country, writing that their courage and service deserve a salute.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said he extended his greetings and gratitude to all the brave BSF personnel who protect India’s borders, land and people.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel keep vigil at the India-Bangladesh border, in Malda district, West Bengal, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

The BSF's Eastern Command on Monday said it apprehended 10,263 Bangladeshis over the past year while they were attempting to infiltrate or exfiltrate through the border, underscoring heightened vigilance along the sensitive Indo-Bangla frontier, a paramilitary force said in a statement.

The force said the scale of detentions reflected intensified anti-infiltration measures, particularly during the unrest in Bangladesh, when BSF troops "burnt their midnight oil" to prevent illegal migrants from entering India.

"BSF has apprehended 10,263 Bangladeshi nationals on the Indo-Bangladesh border while attempting to infiltrate/exfiltrate into Indian territory. During the Bangladesh unrest, BSF has shown its highest degree of professionalism in border guarding due to which illegal migrants were prevented from entering into India," the BSF Eastern Command said in a statement.

"The troops deployed on ground burnt their midnight oil to accomplish this herculean task," it added.

Officials said the force's ground deployment maintained its "highest degree of professionalism" during the crisis.

The BSF Eastern Command, which celebrated the force's 61st Raising Day, marking six decades since its formation in 1965 in the aftermath of the Indo-Pakistan War, extended greetings to all ranks and their families, urging personnel to remain upright and committed in discharging their duties.

In its annual review, the Eastern Command reported major seizures along the border over the past year, including narcotics worth Rs 376.52 crore, contraband valued at Rs 170.57 crore, and 51.389 kg of gold worth Rs 67.42 crore.

The BSF was formed in 1965 to protect the nation’s borders. Before its formation, border security was overseen by the State Armed Police Battalion.

Following the attack by Pakistan on Sardar Post, Chhar Bet and Beria Bet in Kutch in April 1965, the Central government established the BSF based on the recommendation of the Committee of Secretaries.