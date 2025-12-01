Cyclone Ditwah remnants bring heavy rain, waterlogging to Tamil Nadu

1 4 School girls walk under umbrellas amid rain brought by Cyclone Ditwah, in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (PTI)

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Ranipet, continued to receive moderate downpour on Monday due to the remnants of cyclonic storm Ditwah near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

The system, which weakened into a deep depression, is expected to further weaken, though its remnants could still cause rainfall, the IMD said. It is likely to remain stationary as a weakened system for the next 24 hours.

Continuous downpour led to the cancellation of ten flights from Chennai, waterlogging in several areas, and disruptions across districts. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin held a meeting with the district collectors to take stock of the situation.

People struggle against strong gusts amid rainfall due to Cyclone Ditwah at Marina Beach, in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

He also enquired with Cauvery delta district collectors and Agriculture Department officials about the damage to standing crops caused by heavy rainfall.

Chennai Airport announced the cancellation of ten flights from Chennai to Port Blair and urged passengers to check with their respective airlines for updates.

Boats have been kept on standby for rescue operations in Velachery and other heavily inundated areas in south Chennai, an official said. Many parts of the city and its suburbs were experiencing waterlogging.

Boats moored at the shore as rains lash the coast due to Cyclone Ditwah at Marina beach, in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

In Rameswaram, nearly 200 habitations in Thangachimadam remained marooned due to continuous rainfall over the last two days, leaving residents facing hardships.

“The deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved slowly northwards with the speed of 5 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of west central Bay of Bengal, North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts, about 50 km east-southeast of Chennai, 130 km northeast of Puducherry, 150 km northeast of Cuddalore, 200 km south-southeast of Nellore," the IMD said.

The minimum distance of the center of the deep depression from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 40 km.

People look at the rough sea amid rainfall due to Cyclone Ditwah at Marina Beach, in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

“It is very likely to move slowly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and weaken into a depression during next 12 hours. The system will be centered over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 30 km from the Chennai coast by noon of today,” the bulletin added.

According to private weather bloggers, the intense convection is expected to bring more rain to Chennai and surrounding areas. More on-and-off showers are likely as the rain bands move in.