Surgeon in Shanghai operates on patients in Mumbai in India’s first cross-border robotic surgeries

A doctor sitting in Shanghai operated on two patients at Kolilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai in what the hospital said was India's first instance of international remote robotic surgeries, marking a national milestone in the use of long-distance surgical technology.

The procedures were carried out using the Toumai Remote Robotic Surgery System, with the operating surgeon located more than 5,000 kilometres away.

The surgeon, Dr T. B. Yuvaraja, Director Group of Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospitals, performed the operations remotely from Shanghai, while the patients were treated in Mumbai.

This was the first clinical application in India of cross-border remote robotic surgery following approval of the Toumai system by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

The two procedures included a robot-assisted radical prostatectomy and a robot-assisted partial nephrectomy.

According to the hospital, both surgeries demonstrated the safety, precision and reliability of performing complex urological procedures over a long distance.

The Toumai system is currently the only robotic surgical platform that is a US FDA approved for use in telesurgery.

The hospital said the surgeries were enabled by high-speed and stable data transmission along with multiple safety-assurance technologies.

The system operated with an ultra-low bidirectional latency of 132 milliseconds, allowing real-time surgical control. This ensured seamless instrument movement, precise dissection and consistent execution throughout the procedures, comparable to conventional on-site robotic surgery.

Dr Yuvaraja, who has performed over 4,100 robotic procedures, said the experience underlined the potential of the technology.

“Remote robotic surgery has the potential to transform access to high-quality surgical care. Successfully performing these procedures across two large nations reinforces our commitment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to innovation, safety, and excellence in patient care. This achievement also opens up new avenues for offering world class treatment across India and world over.”

The successful outcome of the two surgeries was cited as evidence that remote robotic surgery is feasible, safe and clinically effective, and could mark the beginning of a new phase of telesurgery in the country.

Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, called the achievement a significant moment for Indian healthcare.

“Being the first hospital in India to successfully perform intercontinental remote robotic surgeries following CDSCO approval of the Toumai system is a proud moment for our institution and for Indian healthcare,” said Dr Shetty.

“This landmark achievement reinforces Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital’s leadership in adopting cutting-edge medical technologies and shaping the future of surgical care in India. By combining advanced robotics with secure digital infrastructure, the hospital has demonstrated how specialist surgical expertise can be extended across continents without compromising outcomes,” he added.

“This achievement reflects our long-standing commitment to innovation, patient safety, and clinical excellence. It opens new possibilities for expanding access to advanced surgical care, particularly for patients in remote and underserved regions,” he said.

The hospital said the procedures were made possible through close coordination among multidisciplinary clinical teams, including full-time specialists at Kokilaben Hospital, hospital staff, technology partners and engineering teams in both Mumbai and Shanghai.