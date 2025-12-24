Doctors perform rare roadside airway surgery using phone lights after Kochi crash

Three doctors performed an emergency medical procedure by the roadside on a severely injured accident victim using only basic, improvised tools and the light from mobile phone flashlights.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at Udayamperoor, on the outskirts of Kochi, following a collision between a scooter and a motorcycle.

The doctors — Dr B. Manoop, an assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, and an emergency medicine specialist couple, Dr Thomas Peter and Dr Dideeya Thomas — happened to be passing by in separate cars when they noticed three youths lying injured on the road.

While two of the victims were conscious despite suffering serious injuries, the third, identified as Linu, 40, from Kollam, was unconscious and struggling to breathe. Manoop immediately suspected a compromised airway caused by severe facial injuries.

“With blood and broken facial bones obstructing his airway, our immediate priority was to prevent respiratory arrest until he could be shifted to a trauma care centre,” Manoop told The Telegraph.

The doctor couple, who work at the emergency department of Indira Gandhi Hospital, Ernakulam, stopped to assist. Together, they removed Linu’s helmet while stabilising his neck. With the support of bystanders and the police, the trio decided to perform an emergency surgical cricothyrotomy — a rare and high-risk procedure typically done in an operating theatre.

Using a razor blade, paper straws and a plastic straw, the doctors created a temporary airway in Linu’s neck. Though the paper straw failed due to bleeding, the plastic straw helped restore Linu’s breathing long enough for him to be rushed to Welcare Hospital in Kochi about 10km from the accident site.

Linu, however, passed away on Tuesday. The condition of the other two victims, Vipin and Manu, is stable. Linu is survived by his parents, wife and two schoolgoing children.