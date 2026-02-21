Mumbai's AQI hits 130, ranks fifth worst this February per CPCB's SAMEER app data

Mumbai has recorded its fifth-highest Air Quality Index (AQI) of February at 130, categorised as 'moderate' by the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app.

As per the CPCB's official AQI-monitoring application, this was recorded on Friday evening based on data collected from various monitoring stations across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AQI had touched 141 and 140 on February 2 and 3, respectively, followed by 134 on February 4 and February 15.

Except on February 10, 18 and 19, when the AQI remained below 100, the index has largely stayed in three digits through the month, the SAMEER app data stated.

Among prominent locations, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the city's key business district, recorded an AQI of 172.

Also Read Mumbai players wear masks as pollution disrupts Ranji Trophy tie against Delhi

Another monitoring device set up by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board in the BKC area showed a reading of 140, while neighbouring Kurla, a densely populated area, registered 160.

Deonar, known for its dumping ground and adjoining slum pockets, recorded 161. The worst reading in the city was reported from Worli, where the AQI stood at 256, placing it in the 'poor' category.

The SAMEER app data further revealed that in January, there were eight days when the AQI remained below 100.

However, on January 22 and January 26, the AQI rose to 133, the highest level recorded during the winter season.

According to the CPCB's classification, an AQI of up to 100 is considered 'satisfactory', though it may cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive individuals.

An AQI between 101 and 200 falls in the 'moderate' category and may cause breathing discomfort among people with lung disorders, asthma and heart ailments.

The SAMEER app cautioned that sustained high AQI levels could aggravate respiratory conditions and cause breathing discomfort, particularly among vulnerable groups, including those with asthma, lung ailments and cardiovascular diseases.