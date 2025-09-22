MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SC refuses to interfere with order junking Jacqueline Fernandez's plea in money laundering case

The Bollywood actor is an accused in the money laundering case lodged against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the investigation

PTI Published 22.09.25, 02:32 PM
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez File picture

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a Delhi High Court order dismissing actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to quash ECIR (equivalent to FIR) in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

"We will not interfere at this stage," a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Fernandez.

The plea filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi, Fernandez has challenged the high court's July 3 order which dismissed her petition seeking quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the money laundering case.

Fernandez is an accused in the money laundering case lodged against Chandrasekhar and had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the investigation.

Delhi Police booked Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

