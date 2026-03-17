Supreme Court refuses Ravi Nair plea over Adani article, asks him to move HC

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by journalist Ravi Nair challenging a case registered against him by the Gujarat crime branch over an alleged defamatory article in The Washington Post mentioning the Adani group that he had co-authored.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta questioned senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Nair, why the petitioner had filed a plea under Article 32 of the Constitution, and why he couldn’t approach the high court under Article 226 for relief.

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“Why Article 32 petition? Go to the high court,” the bench told Grover.

Article 32 allows any person to approach the apex court for the enforcement of their fundamental right.

The article, “India’s $3.9 billion plan to help Modi’s Moghul ally after US charge”, which Nair had co-authored with Pransh Verma, had questioned the state-run LIC’s reported investments in the Adani group stocks despite US indictments against billionaire Gautam Adani and group executive Sagar Adani over alleged fraud and a bribery scheme.

The Gujarat crime branch had issued the summons to Nair on February 12, asking him to appear before it on February 19.

Grover on Monday alleged before the court that Nair was being constantly harassed by the Adani group for his articles and comments, adding that he was entitled to exercise his fundamental right to free speech and expression under Article 19.

However, the bench said the issues could be raised before the high court.

The senior counsel sought protection from any coercive action till his client approached the high court.

The bench refused to grant any protection, saying there was an option to electronically file the petition.

The court later permitted Nair to withdraw his petition.