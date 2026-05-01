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regular-article-logo Friday, 01 May 2026

Allahabad HC dismisses FIR plea against Rahul Gandhi over ‘fighting Indian State’ remark

The petitioner says the remark hurt public sentiments and amounted to a seditious and anti-national statement allegedly intended to destabilise the country

PTI Published 01.05.26, 03:31 PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in support of the party's West Bengal President and candidate from Sreerampur constituency Subhankar Sarkar, ahead of the second phase of the state Assembly elections, at Serampore, in Hooghly district, Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in support of the party's West Bengal President and candidate from Sreerampur constituency Subhankar Sarkar, ahead of the second phase of the state Assembly elections, at Serampore, in Hooghly district, Saturday, April 25, 2026. PTI picture

Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for an alleged controversial remark in 2025.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Simran Gupta of the right-wing organisation Hindu Shakti Dal.

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Gupta challenged a Sambhal court's rejection of her plea seeking directions to lodge an FIR against Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The petitioner had alleged that Gandhi, during the inauguration of the All India Congress Committee office in 2025, stated that "we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself." The petitioner said the remark hurt public sentiments and amounted to a seditious and anti-national statement allegedly intended to destabilise the country.

Justice Chauhan had, on April 8, reserved the order after hearing the counsels of the petitioner and the state government at length.

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