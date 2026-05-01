MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 01 May 2026

Captive elephant turns violent at Kerala temple, kills one, injures many

An officer of Angamali police station says that a lorry driver was killed and the main mahout of the elephant was seriously injured in the attack

PTI Published 01.05.26, 02:32 PM
Representational Image

Representational image PTI picture

A captive elephant brought to a temple at Kidangoor in Angamaly here turned violent on Friday, attacking and injuring a couple of persons, with one of them dying in the incident, police said.

Visuals of the incident aired on TV channels showed the jumbo attacking the vehicles parked near the temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

It flipped over a car several times, completely destroying it, and also damaged a few two-wheelers present there, even as an Elephant Squad of the Forest Department tried to capture the jumbo before it moved out from the temple premises to a more populated area, police said.

An officer of Angamali police station said that a lorry driver was killed and the main mahout of the elephant was seriously injured in the attack.

Later, around noon, over two hours after the jumbo became violent, it was tranquilised by a veterinarian.

After being darted, the elephant became even more agitated for a brief time and flipped over another vehicle inside the temple grounds which it had earlier damaged.

Subsequently, the jumbo calmed down gradually, allowing the Forest Department team to tie ropes to its hind legs and restrain it by tying the elephant to a couple of trees, according to visuals on TV channels.

A person claiming to be associated with the elephant said that the jumbo had in the past participated in the Thrissur Pooram festival and was calm by nature.

"It has not been violent in the past. Something must have triggered it. It is calm now," he told a TV channel.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kerala Elephant
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bargi Dam tragedy: Divers find body of woman holding child inside capsized cruise boat

As many as nine people have died, and 22 have been rescued after a cruise boat overturned and sank in Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district following a sudden storm on Thursday evening
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

Shah enjoying the Piprahwa relics, but stays silent on Ladakh's statehood, Sixth Schedule status

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT