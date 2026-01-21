Supreme Court says Maneka Gandhi showed contempt over stray dog order but spares action

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi had committed “contempt” by criticising its order to remove stray dogs from public places, but added it would show “magnanimity” by not taking action.

“Your client has committed contempt. We have not taken action, that’s our magnanimity. Have you seen her podcasts? Have you seen and heard what all she had said? Have you seen her body language?” Justice Vikram Nath asked Maneka’s counsel Raju Ramachandran.

The court added: “Since your client is an animal rights activist and she was a cabinet minister, tell us what are the budgetary contributions of your client for implementing the scheme (animal welfare)?”

At one point, the court wondered why dogs could not carry sterilisation certificates themselves. When advocate Prashant Bhushan said some of the comments of the judges could be misinterpreted, the court replied that “unrealistic arguments” were being made.