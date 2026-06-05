BJP has defiled troop-govt contract: Rahul Gandhi attacks Agnipath policy rollout

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday told ex-servicemen in Uttarakhand that the BJP had “violated the unwritten sacred contract” between soldiers and the government by launching the scheme to recruit Agniveers.

Referring to the Narendra Modi government’s Agnipath scheme, under which soldiers are recruited for four years following which only 25 per cent of the force is retained, Rahul told the ex-servicemen via videoconference: “A soldier used to promise to the country in the unwritten sacred contract that, if need be, he would lay down his life for the nation and the government in return would promise a secure future to their children and parents. Brothers and sisters, by implementing the Agniveer scheme, the BJP has broken this contract — a sacred contract between a soldier and the government.”

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The Agniveers are also not entitled to permanent pension and gratuity benefits.

The Congress MP, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, could not travel to Pauri to meet a group of around 400 ex-servicemen because of inclement weather that grounded his helicopter and spoke online from Pantnagar in Udham Singh Nagar district.

“Narendra Modi... doesn’t give you One Rank One Pension and takes away (the benefits of) disability pension from you,” he added.

Trump interests

Rahul also accused Prime Minister Modi of working to US President Donald Trump’s interests and warned of an economic crisis.

“You saw how India signed a trade deal with the US. Narendra Modiji gave four things to Donald Trump. He handed our energy security to Donald Trump. India could buy petrol, gas and kerosene from any country before this deal, but Narendra Modiji snatched Hindustan’s energy security to make Donald Trump happy. India can buy fuel now only from those countries which America decides,” the Congress leader said.

The comprehensive bilateral trade deal is yet to be signed.

“Narendra Modi has also weakened our agriculture sector, our food security system…. He opened our agriculture sector to American farmers for the first time in the history of India. The farmers of America have been allowed to sell cotton, soya, fruits, walnuts, almonds, etc, in India….

“Narendra Modi gave all the medical and commercial data to America. We had a network of small and medium industries in India. There were lakhs of small companies where our youths used to work.... Narendra Modiji finished this also,” Rahul added.

Receptionist parents

Rahul also video-called the parents of the 19-year-old receptionist of a Rishikesh resort who was killed in September 2022 for refusing “special services” to VIP guests. Rahul invited the parents to Delhi and promised them that he would meet them whenever he visited Pauri.