Stray dog attack kills 15 deer at Chhattisgarh rescue centre, staff suspended

Fifteen deer were killed after a pack of stray dogs entered an enclosure at Sanjay Van Vatika in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at the rescue centre in Ambikapur, which is run by the forest department and is open to visitors.

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“As many as 15 deer were killed after a pack of stray dogs attacked them inside an enclosure at an animal rescue centre in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district,” officials said on Sunday.

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Surguja divisional forest officer (DFO) Abhishek Jogawat said, “A pack of four to five stray dogs entered the park from the adjoining forest and breached the deer enclosure.”

Fourteen deer, including spotted deer, barking deer and four-horned antelope, died on Saturday. One more, which was critically injured, died on Sunday. “The deaths were due to dog bites,” Jogawat confirmed.

After postmortem examinations, the carcasses were disposed of by burning as per procedure. The forest department has suspended four staff members for alleged negligence.

Those suspended include deputy ranger Ashok Sinha, who was in charge of the park, and forest guards Mamta Porte, Pratima Lakra and Bindu Singh. Ambikapur forest ranger Akshapalak Rishi has been issued a notice and asked to reply within five days.

“An inquiry team led by the Sub-Divisional Officer (Forest), Ambikapur, has been constituted to probe the incident. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” Jogawat said.