'Step-motherly treatment': Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre over pending disaster relief funds for Himachal

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the Centre of meting out step-motherly treatment to Himachal Pradesh and demanded the immediate release of pending disaster relief funds to the state.

He also expressed grief over reports of several people losing their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in the hill state and urged Congress workers to extend all possible help to those affected.

"We demand from the central government that the disaster relief funds pending for Himachal Pradesh for the past few years be released with immediate effect," he said in a post on X.

"Even before this year's rainfall, the Himachal government had demanded a total relief package of Rs 9000 crore from the Centre. In the 2023 tragedy, the Congress state government had released special assistance of Rs 4500 crore, whereas the Modi government at the Centre provided only Rs 433 crore to the state.

"Now, the Modi government has recently announced Rs 2000 crore for 2023 in a hurry, and the BJP is busy taking credit for it, but the relief amount is still pending. This is the step-motherly treatment of the BJP towards Himachal," the Congress chief said.

It is hoped that this time, instead of taking credit, the BJP will take action in providing help for the losses, he said.

Kharge said the news of loss of life and property due to heavy rainfall and landslides in Himachal Pradesh in the past several days is extremely distressing.

The government and administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing, he said.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I appeal to Congress leaders and workers to provide every possible assistance to the public," he said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also said the news of several people losing their lives and many going missing due to heavy rainfall and landslides in various areas of Himachal Pradesh is extremely tragic and concerning.

"I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families and hope for the safe recovery of those who are missing.

"The state government and administration are engaged in relief and rescue operations. Efforts are being made to provide all possible assistance to the affected families. I urge all Congress workers to step forward and cooperate with the administration," he said.

The death toll from cloudbursts and flash flood-related incidents in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh has risen to 10 with the recovery of five more bodies. The search for 34 missing people is underway, officials said on Wednesday.

The state witnessed 11 cloudburst incidents, four flash floods and a major landslide on Tuesday, most of which occurred in Mandi district, disrupting normal life.

A total of 282 roads were closed in the state following heavy rains in the state.

