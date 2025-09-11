Stay away from offers to join Russian army: MEA issues urgent alert for Indian citizens

The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reiterated India’s concern over the recruitment of its citizens into the Russian Army, saying it has taken up the issue with authorities in Moscow and Delhi while urging the release of those already enlisted.

The ministry also issued a fresh advisory warning Indians against taking up such offers, following reports that several nationals were coerced into combat roles in Ukraine.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian Army. Government has on several occasions over the past one year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly. We have also taken up the matter with Russian authorities, both in Delhi and Moscow, asking that this practice be ended and that our nationals be released. We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens."

He further added: "We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger."

The advisory comes after The Hindu reported that at least 15 Indian nationals are caught in the battlefield in Ukraine, where they are being forced to serve on the Russian side.

Two men in the Donetsk region told the newspaper they were lured to Russia with promises of construction jobs but were instead deployed to the frontline. They claimed at least 13 more Indians were in similar conditions.

This is not the first instance of Indians being pressed into the conflict. On July 24, 2025, the MEA informed the Rajya Sabha that 127 Indian nationals had been part of the Russian armed forces. Of these, 98 had been released following sustained engagement between the two governments. Thirteen Indians remained, with 12 reported missing by Russian authorities.

The reports have heightened concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in conflict zones, with the government stressing that deceptive recruitment into foreign armies carries grave risks to their lives and security.