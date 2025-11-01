10 dead, several injured in stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam

As many as 10 people were killed and many others injured in a temple stampede here in Srikakulam district on Saturday, said an official.

The stampede occurred at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga town at around 11.30 am, said Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao.

"Total 10 deaths. Seven on the spot and three while undergoing treatment," Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar told PTI and added that most of the victims are women.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha noted that at least five people were injured. She said at least seven of the dead are in the age group of 35-40.

According to her, the temple is located at an elevation on the first floor, and when the devotees were climbing, the railing broke off, resulting in the people standing at a corner falling off and others dropping on them.

Observing that Kasibugga Venkateswara temple is a private one and not under the Endowments Department, Anitha said it is common to see 1,500 to 2,000 devotees turn up here every Saturday.

Further, she noted that the auspicious occasion of Ekadasi coinciding with 'Karthika Masam' on a Saturday aggravated the tragedy as multitudes thronged the temple.

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X said, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims." The CM also said that he directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons and added that he instructed the authorities and local leaders to monitor the relief work at the stampede site.