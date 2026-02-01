Speeding truck mows down bikers in Ganjam 

Five motorcycle riders were killed and eight others injured when a speeding truck ran over them near Berhampore town in Ganjam district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place on the Gosain Nuagaon overbridge, around three kilometres from Berhampore, and triggered traffic disruption for hours.

According to police sources, the truck was travelling in the wrong direction when it struck three motorcycles heading towards Haladiapadar. The impact was severe, killing five riders on the spot and leaving eight others with serious injuries. The truck allegedly dragged the motorcycles and victims for nearly 100 metres before coming to a halt.

The deceased were identified as Shivram Jena of Dakhinpur village; Jagan Nahak and Rakesh Nahak of Phulta village; Surya Narayan Panda of Ayodhya Nagar; and Satyanarayan Bej of Bhramarpur village. All the injured were rescued by police and locals and rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for emergency treatment. Doctors said several of them were in critical condition and under close observation.

Inspector general of police (Southern Range) Niti Shekhar said the truck was being driven against the designated lane at the time of the crash. “The driver fled immediately after the accident but was traced and apprehended later. He will undergo medical examination and further legal action will follow based on the findings,” the officer said.

The mishap led to heavy congestion on the overbridge and adjoining highway stretch as bodies and damaged vehicles lay scattered on the road for some time. Police and traffic personnel later cleared the site and restored vehicular movement after conducting preliminary investigation and rescue operations at the scene.