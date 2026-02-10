Speaker Birla asks Lok Sabha to examine Opposition notice for moving resolution for his removal

Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday directed Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh to examine a notice served by the opposition for moving a resolution to remove him from office, sources said.

About 120 opposition MPs submitted the notice for moving the resolution to remove Birla from office for not allowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to speak in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for suspending eight MPs.

Birla has directed the secretary general to examine the notice and take appropriate action, the sources said, adding that it will be examined and processed according to rules.

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including his party, Samajwadi Party and DMK.

TMC MPs, however, did not sign the notice.

A three-page notice highlighting four points - Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to mention Naravane's book, allowing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to quote books and attack Congress, suspension of eight MPs and claims of MPs preparing to attack the Prime Minister - is being prepared and a number of Congress MPs have signed it, they said.

Sources said the move came as an "expression of accumulated frustration" over Birla's handling of affairs in Lok Sabha with regard to Opposition, even as they expressed hope that it would act as a "corrective" motion.

The Opposition has been up in arms after Rahul could not speak in Lok Sabha during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address as he was disallowed from referring to the unpublished memoirs of Gen M M Naravane.

Sources said if the government and the Speaker fail to accede to the demand for allowing Rahul to speak on Tuesday, Congress may reach out to allies to join the bandwagon against Birla.