Speaker bats for inclusivity, clarity and accountability in democratic institutions

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said democratic institutions can remain strong and relevant only when they are transparent, inclusive, responsive and accountable to the people.

Birla was speaking on the concluding day of the three-day international conference of Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers.

The conference, which saw participation from representatives of 42 countries, held discussions on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in parliaments, the impact of social media, and ways to deepen citizen engagement beyond elections.

Addressing the valedictory session in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, Birla said the deliberations would help presiding officers gain greater clarity on their evolving roles and responsibilities at a critical juncture when democratic traditions are intersecting with rapid technological change.

Birla formally handed over the chairmanship of the next CSPOC to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons.

Birla said consensus and dissent were the strengths of democracy but must be expressed within the framework of parliamentary propriety. He also drew attention to rising public expectations in the era of digital transformation and the information revolution.