Sorry fans, PM Narendra Modi will not meet Lionel Messi in Delhi

The meeting many had been waiting for will not happen.

As Lionel Messi is set to arrive in the national capital on Monday for the final leg of his GOAT tour of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded a flight out of the country, beginning a four-day visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi is slated to attend an event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between 1pm and 4pm on Monday.

Initially, the star footballer was expected to arrive in the national capital and after a 50-minute ‘meet and greet’ session at a city hotel head to the prime minister’s residence for a 20-minute interaction with Modi.

That plan fell through once it became clear that the prime minister would be overseas.

Messi is also reportedly scheduled to visit the residence of a Member of Parliament, where he is to meet Argentina’s ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Delhi Police have stepped up security across central parts of the capital, particularly around the Arun Jaitley Stadium, mindful of the Kolkata fiasco and the expected surge of fans.

Also Read Messy

A senior police officer told PTI that arrangements have been made with a strong focus on crowd management, access control and traffic regulation.

Multiple security rings have been created around the venue. Additional police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order. Entry to the stadium and designated areas is being strictly regulated, with access permitted only to those carrying valid passes.

“Anti-sabotage checks, frisking points and surveillance through CCTV cameras form a key part of the security plan,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Nishant Gupta said three main parking areas have been identified for labelled vehicles, including P1 near Vikram Nagar.

Vehicles without labels must be parked at the Rajghat Powerhouse parking lot and Mata Sundari Lane, from where pedestrians can walk to the stadium.

App-based taxi users have been advised to get down at Rajghat Chowk and walk the rest of the way. Parking around the Arun Jaitley Stadium is strictly prohibited, and violators will be towed and fined.