Massive avalanche hits Sonamarg tourist zone after heavy snowfall, no casualties reported

A massive avalanche thundered through the snow-draped Sonamarg on Tuesday night, engulfing hotels and other infrastructure.

But the terrifying scene, caught on multiple CCTV cameras, ended in relief as authorities confirmed there was no loss to life or property.

The season's heaviest snowfall this month has brought respite to Kashmir, drawing tourists in hordes, but the authorities have issued multiple advisories to ensure public safety.

Sonamarg, thronged by tourists in the last few weeks, witnessed a frightening sight on Tuesday night as tonnes of snow overran the tourist hotspot following an avalanche nearby. Several tourists and locals were getting ready to go to bed when the avalanche hit the area.

The avalanche led to fears of large-scale damage, prompting people like Furqan Shera, chairman of Beopar Mandal Sonamarg, to calm nerves. Shera said in a video released late on Tuesday that the claims of damage were unfounded as there was no loss to life or property.

The businessman said the area had received 4-5 feet of snow. He said such avalanches occur every year in the area and credited the authorities for taking precautionary measures for the safety of the people. Ganderbal police said the avalanche struck around 10.15pm on Tuesday near the New Truck Yard.

"Fortunately, the impact was minimal and no loss of life or property has been reported,” it said. Sonamarg is part of Ganderbal district.

The administration has asked locals, tourists and transporters to strictly avoid visiting or halting in avalanche-prone areas.

Flight operations to and from Srinagar airport resumed on Wednesday, a day after all flights were cancelled because of snowfall in Kashmir.