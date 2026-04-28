Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi released on bail

A court in Meghalaya on Tuesday granted bail to Indore resident Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly got her husband killed during their honeymoon in the northeastern state in 2025.

Sonam’s husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, went missing on May 23 last year during the couple’s honeymoon, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 from a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, were arrested in the case.

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"The accused has been granted bail by the court. However, necessary legal procedures are being followed and the police will continue to pursue the matter as per law," SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

According to police, Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi married Sonam on May 11, 2025, in Indore, and the couple left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20.

The autopsy report of Raja Raghuvanshi indicated that he was hit twice with a sharp object on his head.

Sonam surrendered on June 8 before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.

In September last year, the Meghalaya Police submitted a 790-page charge sheet, naming eight people, including his wife Sonam and her alleged boyfriend, as the accused.