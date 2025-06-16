MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Smoke detected in Saudia flight's wheels at Lucknow airport; all 242 Haj pilgrims safe

The incident took place at the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were deboarded safely

PTI Published 16.06.25, 12:41 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A Saudia Airlines Jeddah-Lucknow flight carrying 242 Haj pilgrims triggered alarm at the airport here on Sunday after smoke was detected from the wheels of the aircraft while landing, sources said.

The incident took place at the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were deboarded safely. No harm was caused to the aircraft.

"Smoke was detected from the wheels of a Saudi Aircraft that was bringing back 242 Haj Yatris from Jeddah," the sources told PTI on Monday.

"The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the spot. Working with the Saudia team, the smoke was contained and damage to the aircraft was averted," they said.

There was no impact on airport operations, they added "The empty flight will return to its destination today," the sources added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

