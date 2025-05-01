Shops vandalised, mosque attacked as assault on minor sparks unrest in Nainital

Communal tension broke out in Uttarakhand's Nainital after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man, triggering protests and vandalism, officials said.

Police said the accused, Osman, who is a contractor by profession, has been arrested but added that there was heavy deployment of forces to maintain peace.

Protests erupted after news spread about the girl being taken for a medical examination around 8 pm Wednesday night, following the alleged assault.

Members of some Hindu outfits staged demonstrations outside the police station demanding stern action against the accused.

Some shops owned by members of the Muslim community were vandalised and a nearby mosque was pelted with stones, police said.

The crowd shouting slogans against Pakistan also damaged vehicles and hurled stones at houses in the locality, shattering their window panes, they said.

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police (City) Jagdish Chandra, intervened and assured the protesters that strict action would be taken against the accused, helping to defuse the situation.

The protests continued past midnight, prompting police to intensify patrolling till 2 am to prevent any further escalation.

Heavy police deployment has been made across the city to maintain peace, SP Chandra said.

The tourist town remained tense even on Thursday amid heightened security.

The Vyapar Mandal observed a bandh with most of the shops in Tallital area remaining shut till noon as a symbolic protest against the incident demanding harshest punishment for the accused. They also sat on a dharna in the market area in protest. "We stand strongly with the survivor and her family. We demand the worst punishment for the culprit," Vyapar Mandal President Maruti Sah said.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena has appealed to people to maintain peace.

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat assured people of a neutral investigation and stern action against the guilty.

