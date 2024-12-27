MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 December 2024

Punjab: Eight people killed, many injured after private bus crashes through railing of bridge in Bhatinda

The bus had over 45 passengers and it fell in Lasara drain at Jeewan Singhwala village, officials said

PTI Published 27.12.24, 06:41 PM
People are seen standing on a bus afloat in a ‘nullah’, after an accident, in Bathinda, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024

People are seen standing on a bus afloat in a ‘nullah’, after an accident, in Bathinda, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 PTI

Eight people died and many were injured on Friday when a private bus crashed through a railing of a bridge here and plunged into a drain a few feet below, police said.

The bus had over 45 passengers and it fell in Lasara drain at Jeewan Singhwala village, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred when the bus was enroute to Bathinda from Talwandi Sabo. Locals rushed to the spot immediately to help the passengers, they said.

Also Read

Eight people have died in the accident, the police said.

Police and district administration also launched a rescue operation and took the injured to a hospital. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the spot to provide assistance, they added.

The weather was inclement in the area, the officials said, while adding that exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray, who reached the spot to supervise the rescue operation, said medical teams and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bridge Punjab
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Manmohan Singh: A personal memoir of a truly great son of India who could say a lot with few words

He got more than his fair share of credit for what was done in 1991. He also got more criticism than he perhaps deserved for some of the things that happened under his prime ministership
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Dr Singh's life, a masterclass in leadership and humility, will inspire generations to come

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT