Punjab: Eight people killed, many injured after private bus crashes through railing of bridge in Bhatinda

Eight people died and many were injured on Friday when a private bus crashed through a railing of a bridge here and plunged into a drain a few feet below, police said.

The bus had over 45 passengers and it fell in Lasara drain at Jeewan Singhwala village, officials said.

The accident occurred when the bus was enroute to Bathinda from Talwandi Sabo. Locals rushed to the spot immediately to help the passengers, they said.

Eight people have died in the accident, the police said.

Police and district administration also launched a rescue operation and took the injured to a hospital. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the spot to provide assistance, they added.

The weather was inclement in the area, the officials said, while adding that exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray, who reached the spot to supervise the rescue operation, said medical teams and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

