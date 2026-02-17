Three juveniles including two Pakistani teens escape Jammu detention centre after assaulting police

Three juveniles, including two Pakistanis, broke out of a detention centre in RS Pura on Jammu’s border on Monday evening after assaulting cops and injuring two of them.

The police have launched a manhunt to trace the juveniles.

The two Pakistanis have been identified as Ahsan Anwar from Nankana Sahib in Punjab and Mohammad Sanaullah from Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The local juvenile has been identified as Khauff gang member Karanjit Singh.

Sources said the trio were lodged in the Juvenile Observation Home in RS Pura, which is considered a sensitive zone because of infiltration concerns. A local gangster teaming up with Pakistanis to escape detention is rare in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Officials said special police officer Vinay Kumar and head constable Parveen Kumar were injured in the attack and were under treatment at a hospital.

CCTV footage showed an inmate brandishing a pistol and aiming it at a cop. The police have not clarified whether the two cops suffered gunshot wounds.

A police statement said they had taken cognisance of the incident and an investigation had been initiated.

The police conducted raids at multiple locations and deployed teams to search moving vehicles.

The incident comes at a time security forces are busy fighting resurgent militancy in Jammu, carrying out multiple operations every day to hunt down militants hiding in the jungles.