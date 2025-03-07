Self-styled Christian pastor booked for sexual harassment; police probe underway

The Punjab Police on Friday said a probe into a case of sexual harassment against self-styled Christian preacher Bajinder Singh is underway.

Singh (42), a pastor, was booked for alleged sexual harassment on a complaint from a 22-year-old woman on February 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the case against Singh, Kapurthala's Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said the investigation is underway. However, he refused to share further information.

According to Singh's YouTube channel, the pastor had a programme of "Dukh Nivaran Satsang" to attend in Nepal on March 5-6.

Police have booked Singh under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she, along with her parents, started visiting Singh's church in October 2017. The pastor took her mobile phone number and started sending text messages, she has alleged, adding that she did not tell her parents about it as she was afraid of Singh.

From 2022, the pastor allegedly made her sit alone in a cabin in the church on Sundays. When she would be alone, the pastor would allegedly hug her and touch her inappropriately, the complainant has alleged.

She has also alleged that the pastor had threatened to get her and her family members eliminate if she got a complaint lodged against him.

Police have formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Superintendent of Police (Phagwara) Rupinder Kaur, to probe the charge of sexual harassment against the pastor.

The Punjab State Women Commission has taken suo-motu notice of the matter and issued instructions to provide security to the complainant.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought swift action from the Punjab Police in the case, its chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, told a press conference in Delhi on Friday.

Singh has rejected the sexual harassment charge against him, calling it baseless.

"All accusations levelled against me are baseless. These days, fake chats can be easily made. They should give me the proof. Everyone in the church knows that she (the complainant) suffered from fits. She had a problem of evil spirits. People come here for prayers to rid themselves of evil spirits. Our job is to pray. She is like our daughter," the pastor said a few days ago.

Singh is not new to controversies. He was booked in another sexual-harassment case following allegations levelled by a Zirakpur-based woman in 2018. He was nabbed from the Delhi airport while he was travelling to London.

A few days ago, a Mohali court issued warrants against him in the case.

In 2022, Singh was accused of taking money from a Delhi family for treating their daughter for her illness, but she could not be saved.

In 2023, the income-tax department raided his premises.

Singh, who hails from Haryana, was born in a Jat family. He, however, converted to Christianity more than 10 years ago.

The self-styled Christian preacher runs a church -- The Church of Glory and Wisdom -- at Tajpur in Jalandhar. Another church is at Majri in Mohali. He became a preacher in 2012. His supporters claim that his church has many branches in India and abroad.

The church holds congregations where a large number of people come in anticipation of getting their ailments cured. These congregations are broadcast live on the YouTube channel, "Prophet Bajinder Singh, which has 3.74 million (37.4 lakh) subscribers.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.