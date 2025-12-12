Security forces nab terrorist associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama, grenade recovered

Security forces arrested an alleged terrorist associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and recovered a grenade from his possession, police said on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police in Awantipora, along with security forces, arrested a terror associate identified as Musaib Nazir involved in supporting terrorist activities, a police spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Acting on a credible input about the movement of a suspect at Naner Midoora area, security forces launched a search operation in the area," the spokesman said.

Also Read India-US push UN for stricter measures against LeT JeM and terrorist proxies globally

During the search, Nazir, a resident of Ladhoo Khrew area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, allegedly associated with JeM, was apprehended and a grenade was recovered from his possession, the spokesman added.

He said a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.