India-US push UN for stricter measures against LeT JeM and terrorist proxies globally

India and the US have called for more stringent and punitive measures like global asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo by the UN against Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad and their proxy groups.

These terror groups were designated by the UN and they have been facing various punitive actions under the global body’s sanctions regime.

At the 21st meeting of the India-US joint working group (JWG) on counterterrorism held in Delhi, the Indian side thanked the US state department for designating The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of LeT, as both a foreign terrorist organisation and a specially designated global terrorist.

The TRF had claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“The meetings underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, reflecting the spirit and breadth of the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership. Both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism,” said the joint statement released on Saturday.

“They expressed concern over the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and AI for terrorist purposes. They strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, and the recent heinous terror incident near the Red Fort, New Delhi, on 10 November 2025, and stressed that those responsible for terrorism should be held accountable,” it added.

The two sides reviewed traditional and emerging threats and challenges such as terrorist recruitment, abuse of technology for terrorism and financing of terrorism.

“Both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation against challenges, including through training, cybersecurity, exchange of best practices, and information sharing through continued bilateral and multilateral efforts,” the statement said.

Both sides emphasised that confronting terrorism required concerted action in a sustained and comprehensive manner and renewed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation to counter terrorism, including in the UN, Quad and the Financial Action Task Force.

“The two sides called for additional designations of ISIS and al-Qa’ida affiliates, and LeT and JeM and their proxy groups, supporters, sponsors, financiers and backers, under the UN 1267 sanctions regime, ensuring their members face a global asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo,” the statement said.