UN Security Council report links Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed to Red Fort attack in Delhi

A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report has highlighted links between the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the deadly attack on the Red Fort in New Delhi last November that killed 15 people.

“One Member State noted that Jaish-i-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks. It was also reported to be linked to an attack on the Red Fort in New Delhi on November 9 that killed 15 people,” the 37th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team submitted to the Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee concerning ISIL and Al-Qaida said.

The report, issued in New Delhi, added that on October 8, JeM leader Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi “formally announced the establishment of a women-only wing, Jamaat ul-Muminat, which was aimed at supporting terrorist attacks.” It also noted that even as another member state claimed Jaish-e-Mohammed was defunct, “Separately, it was reported that on July 28, three individuals allegedly involved in the attack perpetrated in Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir, were killed.”

The Red Fort attack involved a deadly, high-intensity explosion that ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, killing about 15 people and injuring several others.

At his weekly briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the UNSC report, stating:"This particular report that you refer to, it is available in the public domain. It is online. This was the 37th Report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team. This was published on February 4, 2026."

He added: "And, we have seen that they have taken on board our inputs, India's inputs in regard to our concern on cross-border terrorism, and also as to how we can strengthen the global fight against terrorism."

The UNSC report also highlighted the continuing presence of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in south-eastern Afghanistan, where the Haqqani Network holds significant influence. Osama Mahmoud, the “emir” of AQIS, and his deputy Yahya Ghauri were reported to be in Kabul, with the AQIS media cell based in Herat.

“There were concerns that AQIS was increasingly focused on external operations. Such operations would likely be unclaimed or deniable operations, perhaps as part of the umbrella group Ittihad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan…so as not to create difficulties for the Taliban as hosts of AQIS,” the report said.

Meanwhile, ISIL-K continued to operate mainly in northern Afghanistan, particularly in Badakhshan and areas close to the Pakistani border. It has been expanding its network of cells to project a regional and international threat.

“Aggressive propaganda by ISIL-K in Central Asian languages expanded its target audience. It sought to exploit issues such as the Gaza and Israel conflict to promote recruitment and financing,” the UNSC report added.