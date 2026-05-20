Security forces launch search operation in Manipur to trace those held hostage by armed groups

Security forces have been conducting search operations in the interior hill terrains of the Kangpokpi district in search of people still held hostage by armed groups, police said on Wednesday.

Sniffer dogs have also been deployed for the operation, an official said.

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"Combing and search operations are being continued by security forces to rescue the missing persons in the hill ranges surrounding Leilon Vaiphei, Songtun, Khunkho and P Molding villages of Kangpokpi district," police said in a statement.

More than 38 people were abducted and held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts on May 13, hours after three church leaders were shot dead in an ambush in Kangpokpi.

Thirty-one of them have already been released, officials said.

On Tuesday, a Liangmai Naga community leader met with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and said that even if the missing people are dead, their bodies should be handed over to their families.

On the other hand, Kuki Inpi-Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes in the state, claimed 14 people from the community have been held hostage by Naga groups.



Earlier, the police had said as a result of "concerted efforts" of the administration, security forces, political leaders and civil society organisations, the "majority of the detained civilians, belonging to different communities, have been released safely".

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council, the apex body of the Naga tribes in the state, has been staging inter-district blockades on National Highway-2 and National Highway-37 since Sunday night, demanding the release of six Naga men suspected to be in militant captivity.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes in the state, also claimed that 14 members of the community were still missing and allegedly being held hostage by various groups in Senapati district.