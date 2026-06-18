Security forces conduct search operations in Manipur's Kangpokpi; arms seized, bunkers destroyed

Security forces have launched extensive search operations in at least four villages, where incidents of violence were reported recently, in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, police said on Thursday.

At least thirty illegal bunkers were also destroyed during the operations on Wednesday at Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Khunou, L Munlui and Konsakhul villages within the jurisdiction of the Leimakhong Police Station, a police statement said.

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Leilon Vaiphei is a Kuki-Zo village, where six Naga men were abducted on May 13, and their bodies were recovered near the village on June 10, an official said.

Reports of firing were also reported from Leilon Munlui and Konsakhul in the last few months, he said.

"During the operations, eleven 12-bore SBBLs (single-barreled breech-loading), 294 live rounds of ammunition for a 12-bore gun, two packages of gun powder, 34 empty cases of 12-bore ammunition, and six bulletproof vests were recovered," the statement said.

Thirty bunkers, outposts and strategic camp sites found in the vicinity of these villages were also dismantled during the operations, while four people were also detained for verification, it said.

Security forces also destroyed an unauthorised check post and a bunker at S Nabil and Loilamkoi villages under the Churachandpur Police Station limits in Churachandpur district on Wednesday.

The police had earlier said that the DGP was "personally overseeing operations in areas where there has been a spurt of killings and armed activities between communities in recent weeks".

Former chief minister N Biren Singh, in a post on X, welcomed the proactive security measures launched by newly appointed Manipur DGP Mukesh Singh.

The former CM said, "It is particularly encouraging to see that, after a long gap, the DGP himself is personally supervising the combing operations against anti-social elements today. I truly appreciate his hands-on approach and commitment." He also expressed confidence that with "the determined efforts of Mukesh Singh and the security forces, peace and normalcy will be restored in Manipur at the earliest".

He urged all sections of society to stand united and extend full support to the security forces.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.