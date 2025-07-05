MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 05 July 2025

Security beefed up as Puri preps for Lord Jagannath's 'Bahuda Yatra' days after stampede deaths

A total of 6,000 officers of the state police and 800 personnel of the CAPFs will be deployed in the temple town to ensure that no untoward incident takes place

PTI Published 05.07.25, 09:42 AM
The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra before the ‘Bahuda Yatra’, the return journey of the trinity, in Puri, Odisha, Saturday, July 5, 2025.

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra before the ‘Bahuda Yatra’, the return journey of the trinity, in Puri, Odisha, Saturday, July 5, 2025. PTI

Stringent security arrangements have been put in place for Lord Jagannath's ‘Bahuda Yatra’ in Odisha’s Puri on Saturday, with which the Rath Yatra festivities will conclude, officials said.

A total of 6,000 officers of the state police and 800 personnel of the CAPFs will be deployed in the temple town to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people had died in a stampede near the Gundicha temple here on June 29 amid the festivities.

Special traffic arrangements have also been made with the anticipation that a huge turnout will be recorded for the ‘Bahuda Yatra’ since the weather is favourable, an official said.

Over 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a tab on the crowd, he said.

Senior police officers, led by DGP Y B Khurania, are camping in the seaside town to ensure a smooth ‘Bahuda Yatra’, during which the trinity – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath – will return to the 12th-century shrine in their chariots after spending a week at Gundicha temple, considered their birthplace.

"We have taken all possible measures to ensure the festival concludes smoothly," Khurania told reporters on Friday.

According to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the 'pahandi' or procession of the deities will be held at 12 pm on Saturday.

Puri's titular 'king' Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb will perform ceremonial sweeping of the chariots, known as ‘Chhera Pahanra’, between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm.

The chariot-pulling ritual will take place at 4 pm.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rath Yatra Lord Jagannath Puri Jagannath Temple
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The road ahead in Dalai Lama's absence: Hear it from exiled Tibet government head

The CTA — the Tibetan refugees’ government-in-exile in India, Nepal and Bhutan — has been executing elaborate plans under the guidance of the Dalai Lama to manage without him, financially and emotionally, when the time comes
Debris of what appears to be a Pakistani projectile lies in a field in Amritsar on May 8 in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan got live inputs from China. That is one place we really need to take action

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT