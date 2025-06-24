Uttarakhand landslide: Search for victims continues, yatra to Yamunotri remains suspended

The search for two missing landslide victims on the Yamunotri trek route continued on Tuesday as the daylong operation yielded no results.

The landslide occurred on Monday afternoon at a point known as 9, Kainchi Bhairav Mandir, hitting a group of five pilgrims returning from Yamunotri. Two of them died on the spot.

The yatra to the Bahirav temple through the trek route remained suspended during the day with the road and railing near the Himalayan temple, the spot of the landslide, damaged by debris.

"We have kept the yatra on hold during the day as you can see the spot is sensitive. Once the rubble is cleared, we hope to open the yatra on Wednesday. Search by the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and the police personnel for the two missing pilgrims continues," Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Prashant Arya said.

The pilgrims fell into a gorge after being hit by boulders tumbling from the hillside.

The two pilgrims still missing are Bhavika Sharma (11) from Delhi and Kamlesh Jethwa (35) from Mumbai.

A pilgrim from Mumbai was rescued in an injured condition and two mutilated bodies were recovered from the rubble of the landslide on Monday night.

The injured pilgrim, identified as Rasik, is undergoing treatment at a public health centre in Jankichatti and his condition is stated to be stable.

The two mutilated bodies were identified as Harishankar (47) from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and his daughter Khyati (8), the officials added.

The DM has directed officials to provide all possible assistance to the families of those killed and injured.

With the yatra through the trek route kept on hold temporarily due to rescue work and road repairs, the administration has stopped the pilgrims going to the Yamunotri Dham at various places from Damta to Jankichatti, including Naugaon, Barkot, Dobata, Gangani, Kharadi, Paligad, Syalna and Rana Chatti, for their safety.

Apart from this, the work of cleaning and arranging an alternative route to the temple is also in progress which is likely to be completed by Tuesday night.

The Yamunotri pedestrian route will be made operational on Wednesday for safe travel and the pilgrims will be sent from Janki Chatti to Shri Yamunotri Dham, the DM said. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS

