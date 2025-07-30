'School children stranded...': Floods trigger crisis in Madhya Pradesh, army called in for help

Heavy rains across Madhya Pradesh have led to flood-like conditions in multiple districts, leaving hundreds stranded and prompting the administration to seek the Indian Army’s help for rescue and relief work.

Shivpuri and Guna districts remain among the worst affected, with operations continuing to evacuate people to safer areas.

In Shivpuri, school children were trapped for over 24 hours in Pachavali village. Authorities confirmed that the army was called in from Jhansi on Tuesday night as several villages were submerged due to continuous rainfall and overflowing water bodies.

“So far, more than 250 persons have been shifted to safer places in the Kolaras assembly constituency while more than 100 persons are still trapped in the floods,” an official said.

“The most worrying situation was in Pachavali village, where nearly 30 school children were stranded for the last 24 hours and were waiting for help,” he added.

Kolaras SDM Anoop Srivastava said, “Keeping in view the safety of villagers, the Army has been called. A team was evacuating the stranded villagers and also providing food items and essential relief material to the needy.”

Army Major Shivam Ganguly, who is commanding the operation, said, “Two of their teams were engaged in relief work in different areas and a medical team was also deployed.”

In Guna district, the collapse of a culvert bridge and damage to the Kalora dam in the tribal-dominated Bamori block forced the administration to advise people in several villages to relocate.

“Due to the damage caused to the Kalora dam of Bamori, people from Singapore, Tumda, Kudka, Bandha, Umradha and Baniyani villages have been advised to shift to safer places,” said Guna Collector Kishore Kanyal.

In the Bamori area, the collapse of the bridge disrupted road connectivity with Rajasthan.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a video conference with the district collectors of Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar late Tuesday night. During the meeting, he said, “No laxity or delay in relief and rescue operations will be accepted.”

Scindia directed the collectors to “immediately provide security, food, pure drinking water and medical facilities in the affected areas and use boats, helicopters and other resources if required.”

“All departments concerned were instructed to work in coordination so that no family is deprived of relief,” he said.

Scindia added that he was in constant communication with the Union Home Ministry and Defence Ministry and said, “The central and state governments are fully committed to conduct the relief operations smoothly.”

According to officials, similar conditions are being reported in Dindori, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Alirajpur, Rajgarh and Betul districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours in multiple districts including Bhopal, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sehore, Ashoknagar, Guna, Shivpuri and Rajgarh. Rainfall of 8 to 9 inches is expected in several of these regions.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav, who is overseeing the situation from the State Command Centre, has directed officials to ensure timely relief. “Through the control room of the home guards, we reviewed the state's rescue centres. Our soldiers did a great job during the floods, using their own ability. Due to heavy rains in Morena, Damoh, Raisen, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sagar, Vidisha, etc., about 2900 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and moved to safety."

"For those rescued, we will assist with relief efforts, providing food, water, and clothing. This kind of weather is expected to last 2-4 days, so we are alerting everyone in the state. We have requested helicopter service facilities from the Ministry of Defence via the Indian Government for two districts, which will be available soon. Rescue teams from Lucknow are also working continuously in Ashoknagar,” he said.

The chief minister also visited the State Command Centre with the Chief Secretary and DGP to assess operations. “I, along with the Chief Secretary and DGP, monitored the situation from the State Command Centre. I have also spoken to rescue workers and those who are rescued. These efforts test our administration's courage, as rescue teams risk their safety to save lives during severe flooding.

"We have also asked district administrations to make proper arrangements of clothing, food, medical treatment, and shelter for the rescued people,” he added.