Free bus passes for students, private employment exchange: Karnataka CM Shivakumar unveils welfare measures

Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday announced a series of welfare measures, including free bus travel for students and the setting up of a private employment exchange, shortly after taking charge and chairing his first Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet decided to provide free bus passes to all students travelling in non-luxury government buses. Shivakumar also said a calendar for recruitment to government jobs would be announced soon.

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To tackle unemployment, the government will establish a private employment exchange where job seekers can register for opportunities. The modalities for the initiative are expected to be finalised within a month, he noted.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved the extension of the drive to issue A-Khata documents to unauthorised buildings across the state.

The chief minister also announced the formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas across Karnataka to promote leadership and social harmony. Each village panchayat-level unit will receive financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, he said.

Shivakumar indicated that the government would also focus on measures aimed at reducing migration from villages to urban areas, particularly among farming communities.

Appealing for cooperation from the media, he said criticism of the government was welcome but cautioned against the publication of unverified reports. Stressing the importance of democratic institutions, he said all four pillars of democracy must work in harmony.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar was sworn in as chief minister along with 13 legislators inducted into the Cabinet. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy at Lok Bhavan.

In a post on X after the ceremony, Shivakumar described the chief minister's office as a "sacred trust" placed in him by the people of Karnataka and pledged to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the state's citizens.

He thanked party workers and supporters for their faith in him and called for collective efforts to build a more prosperous, inclusive and forward-looking Karnataka. Emphasising the role of innovation, technology and public participation in the state's development, he said farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, women, students and youth would all have a stake in shaping its future.