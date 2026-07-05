MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 July 2026

Mohan Bhagwat backs Hosabale's stand on Ram temple donation theft, demands strict action

'See the statement released by Hosabale ji...my reaction is also the same,' says the RSS chief

PTI Published 05.07.26, 02:49 PM
Mohan Bhagwat.

Mohan Bhagwat. PTI picture

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said he agrees with what Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on the Ram temple donation case.

“See the statement released by Hosabale ji...my reaction is also the same,” Bhagwat told reporters in Nagpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RSS chief gave the response on the sidelines of an event, when asked for his reaction on the Ram temple donation embezzlement controversy.

In a statement on Friday, Hosabale said the alleged donation theft at Ram temple in Ayodhya has “deeply hurt” the sentiments and faith of the entire society, and called for ensuring that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment.

He asserted that “anti-Hindu and anti-national forces” are seeking to malign the Hindu dharma by exploiting “this unfortunate incident”, and asked Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during “this difficult moment” to thwart such “conspiracies”.

Anyone found guilty should face severe punishment, the RSS general secretary had said.

Also Read

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Mohan Bhagwat Ram Temple
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre orders Meta to remove Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse content

The Ministry of electronics and information technology has also demanded a detailed explanation within seven days
PM Narendra Modi and Jairam Ramesh(inset)
Quote left Quote right

The BJP's is a three pronged strategy: vote chori, seat chori, chanda chori

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT