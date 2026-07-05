IMD issues red alert for more showers in Mumbai, two injured as part of building collapses in Thane

Heavy overnight rain lashed Mumbai and neighbouring cities, easing slightly by morning even as the IMD on Sunday kept a red alert in place with forecasts of continued downpours and isolated extremely heavy showers, civic officials said.

1 6 Commuters wade through a waterlogged road at Matunga, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 4, 2026. PTI picture

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The Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) received 93 complaints during the last 24 hours, including 24 instances of tree falls, 22 branch falls, 24 of waterlogging, 8 compound wall collapses, and one landslide incident, they said.

A portion of a first-floor gallery collapsed at the 45-year-old two-storey Tiwari Bhawan building at Kisan Nagar in the Wagle Estate area here on Saturday night, RDMC chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Two passersby, identified as Noori Islam Sheikh (65) and Suresh Thapa (36), sustained injuries. Sheikh, who suffered head and shoulder injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

"Following the incident, the entire building was evacuated as a safety precaution due to the precarious state of the remaining gallery structure. A family residing in the terrace flat has been shifted to a temporary civic shelter at a TMC School," Tadvi said.

2 6 An uprooted tree lies on a road after heavy rainfall and strong winds, in Mahim, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, July 5, 2026. PTI picture

In another incident, a first-floor balcony slab collapsed at the five-storey Avighna Co-operative Housing Society in Shahbaz Village, Belapur, in Navi Mumbai township on Saturday night.

Following the incident, all 17 flats in the building were vacated, an official from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said.

In view of the forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to people to remain alert and venture outdoors only if absolutely necessary.

Several areas recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall, while a few areas logged a whopping 300 mm of downpour in the last 24 hours.

3 6 A man clears water from a waterlogged furniture shop following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 4, 2026. PTI picture

Officials said public transport services, including Metro and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, were operating normally this morning, while commuters complained that suburban railway services were running with some delays.

The BMC urged people to strictly follow advisories and contact the civic body's helpline 1916 for immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

It also advised citizens to exercise caution, particularly in low-lying areas and along the coastline, as a high tide of 4.19 metres is expected at 3.22 pm on Sunday. Another high tide of 3.51 metres is forecast at 3.41 am on Monday.

4 6 Commuters move on waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 4, 2026. PTI picture

Torrential downpours battered Mumbai on Saturday, with several parts of the city receiving nearly 200 mm of rainfall in 12 hours, inundating low-lying areas, triggering road cave-ins, tree falls and house collapses, and disrupting road and rail traffic.

Incessant rains also disrupted normal life in neighbouring Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai as well as the Pune region that witnessed landslides, road closures in waterlogged areas and evacuation of people from flooded localities.

5 6 A man sits in a waterlogged hotel following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 4, 2026. PTI picture

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Sunday, predicting very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated locations, civic officials said.

It has also forecast occasional gusty winds reaching 55-65 kmph over the city and suburbs, they said.

6 6 A commuter wades through a waterlogged road during heavy monsoon rains, near Turbhe MIDC, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, July 4, 2026. PTI picture

BMC's network of automatic rain gauges recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall at several locations across Mumbai during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday, with a couple of places receiving over 300 mm.

The highest rainfall of 310.6 mm was recorded at the Building Proposal Office in Vikhroli West, followed by Colaba Pumping Station (306.6 mm) and Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli (301.8 mm).

Areas receiving more than 200 mm included Malabar Hill, Mandavi Fire Station, Colaba, Memonwada Fire Station, Vikhroli Fire Station, Paspoli Municipal School in Powai, Bhandup Complex, Andheri Fire Station, Chakala Municipal School, Jogeshwari and Aarey Colony in Goregaon, according to BMC data.

On Saturday, suburban services on both Central Railway and Western Railway were hit due to submerged tracks at different locations for some time in the afternoon, while metro services on line 2A were affected due to a technical snag.

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