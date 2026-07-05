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regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 July 2026

Tree crashes in front of Mukesh Ambani’s security convoy amid Mumbai downpour

The incessant downpour has led to traffic snarls and delays, prompting civic authorities to appeal to commuters to exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and falling trees

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 05.07.26, 02:59 PM

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As torrential rains battered Mumbai on Sunday, a tree collapsed in front of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's security convoy in a western suburb, briefly obstructing traffic, police said.

Videos of the incident, which occurred in the Bandra area, have surfaced on social media.

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An official said that a tree collapsed in front of Ambani's security convoy while it was on its way to attend actor Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding, temporarily halting vehicular movement, before the authorities cleared the obstruction and restored the traffic.

Mumbai has been witnessing rain-related disruptions, with several incidents of large branches and trees falling onto roads and vehicles reported in parts of the city.

The incessant downpour has led to traffic snarls and delays, prompting civic authorities to appeal to commuters to exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and falling trees.

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