Robert Vadra appears before Enforcement Directorate for questioning in Haryana land deal case

Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a Haryana land deal-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

The 56-year-old Vadra walked down for about 2 km, along with his security personnel and a media posse, from his residence at Sujan Singh Park in central Delhi to the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Speaking to reporters, he charged that, "This is nothing but political vendetta. Whenever I speak for minorities they try to stop me, crush us... they tried to stop Rahul (Gandhi) in Parliament too. This is misuse of agencies and this is political vendetta".

I will cooperate with them like in the past, he added.

Vadra was first summoned in this case on April 8 but he did not depose and sought a fresh date, the sources said.

The probe against Vadra, whose wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

The probe pertains to a land deal of February 2008 where a company linked to Vadra-- Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd-- purchased a piece of 3.5 acre land in Shikohpur in Gurugram from a firm named Onkareshwar Properties at a price of Rs 7.5 crore.

It is alleged that the mutation of this land was done within hours. The Haryana Police had filed a case in this deal in 2018.

The ED will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Vadra has been questioned multiple times by the federal probe agency in a different money laundering case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.