Rising waters submerge ancient temples at Lonar Lake, experts roped in to probe cause

A sharp rise in the water level of the world-famous Lonar Lake in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district has submerged several ancient temples, raising serious concerns over conservation and preservation at the heritage site.

The phenomenon, observed over the past few years, has prompted the district administration to seek expert inputs from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to determine the reasons behind the rising water level.

Lonar Lake, the world’s largest basaltic impact crater formed by a meteor strike around 50,000 years ago, is known for its saline-alkaline waters and unique ecosystem that has drawn global scientific attention.

The Ramsar Site, located about 460 km from Mumbai, houses several temples, some more than 1,200 years old. Many of them, including the famous Kamalja Devi temple, have been submerged as water levels rose.

Superintending Archaeologist Arun Malik of the Nagpur circle of the Archaeological Survey of India said there are 15 temples on the lower rim of the lake, all of which fall under the ASI’s jurisdiction.

The Gaimukh temple complex has a natural spring that flows into the lake, he said.

Citing studies, Malik said the water level has been rising for the past five to six years, placing the ancient shrine structures at risk.

“No doubt this is a matter of research, but the water level has increased after the reserved forest came up there. If you look at the earlier images of Lonar Lake on Google Earth, you will find the water level very low,” he said.

The ASI official said that the Kamalja temple sees a large number of devotees, especially during Dussehra.

"We are planning to create an apron wall around the temple and build a platform so that even if the water level rises, it does not reach the temple. And the temple becomes accessible to the devotees during Dussehra," he said.

The ASI official said he studied historical images, circle records and archives and found that the water level in the lake increased due to the surrounding reserve forest.

"The plantation and vegetation started growing around the crater due to the reserve forest, resulting in changes in the micro environment. I feel the water retention in the vicinity has increased due to the plantation and vegetation," said Malik.

Local researcher and guide Sachin Kapure also said that the water level has increased in the past four to five years.

"It is a matter of great concern that the Kamalja temple is getting submerged. The Lonar crater is unique, and its conservation is very important," he said.

Suresh Chopne, an environmentalist from the Vidarbha region, said he had been in Lonar a few years ago but is aware that the water level has been going up in the crater.

"Necessary steps must be taken to address the issue," he said.

Buldhana District Collector Kiran Patil told PTI that there is a continuous flow of water from a spring at the Gaimukh temple.

"Of the several temples in the area, four are functional. The Kamalja temple has been submerged, and a well near the temple is also underwater. While the well contains sweet water, the surrounding lake water is saline due to the basaltic lava composition," he said.

Patil said there is no outlet for water to drain from the lake. He said the rain pattern has changed in the past few years, and Lonal witnessed cloudbursts and heavy rains this year.

"Hence, we have set up an automatic weather station at Lonar," he said. The flow of water from the Gaimukh spring has increased as well.

"Besides, many springs are active around the rim, which may also be causing the rise in the water level as is being claimed by others," he said.

The official said there is no artificial intervention in the area.

"Experts from IIT Bombay have taken samples from the Lonar lake. They are trying to ascertain why this is happening and what steps should be taken. They are also trying to find out what the environmental impact is, as it is a natural place, and what is happening there is also natural," the collector said.

Several other scientists have also collected samples from the Lonar lake, said Patil.

"There is no human intervention in the crater like water being pumped in and out. No one is allowed to bathe in the lake or do other activities. Everything is under CCTV surveillance," he said.

Asked if the reserve forest around the crater was contributing to the increase in the water level, Patil said they do not know if that is the reason.

"However, a study will be carried out to find out if there is a botanical or soil impact," he said.

The collector said that universities, students, guides and researchers are welcome to conduct studies at Lonar.

"We have a laboratory that can be used for research," he added.