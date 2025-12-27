Restaurant owner beaten to death in Maharashtra’s Latur after refusing liquor, cigarettes

A refusal at a small bar in Maharashtra’s Latur district turned fatal late on Friday night, ending with the killing of a restaurant owner and the arrest of three men within hours. The incident occurred at Naigaon village in Chakur tehsil.

Around midnight, three men entered BN Bar and Restaurant and asked owner Gajanan Namdev Kasle for liquor and cigarettes. When Kasle refused, an argument followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation escalated quickly, with the trio attacking him and repeatedly striking his head with a stick. Kasle died on the spot. Kasle’s employee, Ajay Bharat More, was seriously injured when he tried to stop the assault.

Also Read Bird flu confirmed as cause of death for crows in Latur, authorities take preventive measures

The attackers then took liquor bottles and Rs 15,000 from the cash counter before fleeing. Police were alerted soon after. Inspector Balaji Bhande and his team from Chakur police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

Using CCTV footage and other inputs, the police traced and apprehended the three accused from Loha tehsil in neighbouring Nanded district on Saturday evening. Further investigation is underway.