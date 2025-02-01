MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Report of joint committee of Parliament examining Waqf Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha on February 3

The Committee had submitted the report to LS Speaker Om Birla on January 30

PTI Published 01.02.25, 09:48 PM
Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill headed by its Chairman Jagdambika Pal during the submission of its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at the Parliament House, in New Delhi on January 30, 2025.

The report of the joint committee of Parliament examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

A bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal and member Sanjay Jaiswal will table the report in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Committee had submitted the report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

The panel on Wednesday adopted by a majority vote its report that contained changes suggested by members of the ruling BJP, prompting the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted the report on the draft legislation by a 15-11 majority vote.

Opposition members submitted dissent notes to the report. BJP members insisted that the Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August last year, seeks to bring modernity, transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties.

On the other hand, the opposition termed it an attack on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community and interference in the functioning of Waqf boards.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

