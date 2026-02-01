Jaipur: Oxygen cylinder blast in Vishwakarma Industrial Area leaves two dead, one injured

An oxygen cylinder exploded at a factory in Jaipur's Vishwakarma Industrial Area on Saturday evening, killing two people and injuring another, police said.

The blast was so powerful that the tin shed on top of the factory was blown off and one of its walls collapsed. Police said one worker died on the spot, while the factory manager succumbed to injuries during treatment at SMS Hospital.

Munna Rai, a worker from Jharkhand, and factory manager Vinod Gupta (45), a resident of Jaipur, were killed in the explosion. Another worker, Shibu alias Anuva, also from Jharkhand, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the blast.

Ravindra Naruka, SHO, Vishwakarma police station, said on Saturday, "We received information of a blast around 7:50 pm. We immediately arrived at the scene and found two injured individuals, who were transported to the hospital for treatment, one of whom died during treatment. One person had died on the spot, and his body was sent for post-mortem. FSL teams are investigating the cause of the accident."