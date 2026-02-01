Gunfight in Kishtwar, 'Pak drone' in Samba put Jammu on high alert

Security forces in Jammu remained on high alert on Saturday as a fresh gunfight in Kishtwar broke a days-long lull in the anti-militant operation.

The forces also launched a search operation after a drone was sighted along the international border in Samba. The drone is suspected to have been launched by handlers in Pakistan.

The gunfight began when army troops re-established contact with the militants in Kishtwar early on Saturday, according to officials.

“During the ongoing joint Operation TRASHI-I, contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of 31 Jan 2026, in the general area of Dolgam by troops

of #WhiteKnightCorps, @jmukmrpolice and #CRPF,” the army said in an early morning update.

“Intelligence from all sources had been coordinated to provide inputs to

execute the operation on the ground. A cordon has been established and operations are in progress.”

Kishtwar has seen six encounters in the past seven months as forces continue their crackdown on Pakistan-based terrorists operating in the region, which shares borders with Doda and Udhampur districts.

The militants have managed to give forces a slip on multiple occasions since they killed an elite Special Forces commando and injured seven more soldiers on January 18.

The elusive militants have emerged as a major concern for security forces as they move from one place to another, taking advantage of dense forests in Kishtwar despite inclement weather, including snow.

It was the fourth time in the past 13 days that forces succeeded in establishing contact with militants, triggering firefights between the two sides. Militants disappeared for days after every contact.

Officials said the drone hovered over Indian territory along Chillyari village on the international border for a couple of minutes.

The forces are conducting searches to check whether the drone was used for airdropping weapons. “So far, there is no indication that the drone dropped weapons or narcotics,” an official said.

Officials said a similar operation was launched in Ratnapur village of Ramgarh sector in Samba on Friday after a drone suspected to have originated in Pakistan briefly hovered over Indian territory.