MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 January 2025

Relief for WhatsApp-Meta as law tribunal suspends antitrust ban on data sharing

Meta is seeking to quash the Competition Commission of India's November directive that imposed a five-year ban on WhatsApp on sharing data with Meta entities for advertising purposes

Published 23.01.25, 01:48 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

An Indian appeals tribunal on Thursday put on hold the antitrust authority's five-year data sharing ban between WhatsApp and owner Meta Platforms' other applications such as Facebook and Instagram for advertising purposes.

Meta is seeking to quash the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) November directive that imposed a five-year ban on WhatsApp on sharing data with Meta entities for advertising purposes, arguing it would have a negative impact on its business in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ordered a suspension of the ban while it hears a challenge by Meta and WhatsApp to the antitrust order.

Also Read

The ban "may lead to a collapse" of WhatsApp's business model, the appeals tribunal noted.

In its challenge to the ban, Meta told the appeals tribunal that it may have to "roll back or pause" some features in India as the antitrust order curbs its ability to offer users personalised ads on Facebook and Instagram.

A Meta spokesperson said it welcomed the interim ruling and "will evaluate next steps." The Competition Commission of India did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

Under the order on Thursday, WhatsApp will have to provide an opt-out option to users from a 2021 privacy policy update in line with the November antitrust order.

RELATED TOPICS

Competition Commission Of India (CCI) National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) WhatsApp Meta
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Looks nothing like my son’: Father of Saif Ali Khan’s ‘attacker’ adds to controversy

Bangledeshi man whose son has been held says his son does not look like the man caught on CCTV cameras at Bollywood star’s Mumbai home
Jaishankar.
Quote left Quote right

India always open to legitimate return of undocumented Indians in the United States

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT